Prime Bank, REVE Group sign deal on payroll banking

M Rezaul Hassan, group chief executive officer of REVE Group, and Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan today. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank signed a payroll banking agreement with REVE Group, a prominent player in technology and the readymade garment industry, aimed at enhancing banking services for the latter's employees.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and M Rezaul Hassan, group chief executive officer of REVE Group, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan today, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank will extend exclusive benefits to REVE Group employees, including preferential offers in accounts, credit cards, loans, and digital banking solutions.

These offerings are designed to empower employees with enhanced financial flexibility and seamless banking experiences.

Md Asif Bin Idrish, head of commercial banking of the bank, Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking, and Mehedi Zaman Khan, team head of commercial banking, were present.

Md Shahidul Islam, deputy chief financial officer of REVE Group, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.