Prime Bank partners with HATIL for payroll and digital cash management solutions

Prime Bank PLC and HATIL Complex Limited have signed an agreement to enhance HATIL's financial operations through specialised payroll banking and digital cash management services.

Under the partnership, Prime Bank will provide HATIL with a seamless payroll management solution for salary disbursements along with comprehensive digital cash management services. The company will use PrimePay, the bank's omni-digital platform, to initiate domestic disbursements digitally. HATIL will also benefit from Prime Bank's nationwide branch network for sales collections and other transaction-related services.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Selim H Rahman, managing director and chairman of HATIL Complex Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations, according to a press release.

The collaboration aims to elevate HATIL's banking experience through tailored digital solutions and dedicated support from Prime Bank.