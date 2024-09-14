Prime Bank, Miura Bangladesh sign deal on service benefits

Yuji Kido, managing director of Miura Bangladesh Company Limited, and Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has recently signed an agreement with boiler manufacturer and exporter Miura Bangladesh Company Limited.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Yuji Kido, managing director of the boiler manufacturer, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank will extend benefits to the boiler manufacturing company's employees who will be able to avail preferential banking service, including credit card and loan facilities.

Miura Bangladesh will also enjoy PrimePay, a digital portal, for seamless automated salary payments as well as carryout corporate payments conveniently round the clock.

Shaila Abedin, executive vice-president and head of Women Banking and Affluent Segment of the bank, Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking, and Mohammad Rizwan, senior manager of the boiler manufacturing company, along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.