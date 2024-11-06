Prime Bank cardholders to enjoy discounts on Chaldal.com

Waseem Alim, chief executive officer of Chaldal.com, and Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in the capital recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a partnership agreement with Chaldal.com, an online grocery platform in Bangladesh, at the bank's corporate office in the capital.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Waseem Alim, chief executive officer of the online grocery platform, penned the deal, the bank said in a press release.

Under this collaboration, the bank's credit and debit cardholders will receive exclusive discounts on chaldal.com purchases, both on Chaldal mobile app and website.

The partnership is designed to provide the bank's customers with a seamless shopping experience for all their grocery and household needs, while offering unbeatable prices and convenience.

Hossani Mohammad Zakaria, head of customer proposition of the bank, and Md Shahriar Rubayet, deputy director of the online platform, along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.