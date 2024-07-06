Premier Bank holds business conference

HBM Iqbal, chairman of Premier Bank, attends a half-yearly “Business Conference-2024” at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in the capital today. Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank today held a half-yearly "Business Conference-2024" at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in the capital.

HBM Iqbal, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

In his inaugural speech, Iqbal gave special thanks to the management, branch managers and cluster heads for achieving a triple AAA rating, the highest credit rating in the industry, and highlighted the bank's satisfactory achievement during the first half of 2024.

Moin Iqbal, vice-chairman of the bank, and BH Haroon and Abdus Salam Murshedy, directors, were present.

The conference reviewed the business performance of the bank for the first six months of the year and focused on strategies and challenges to turn around the business of the bank to achieve the objectives and yearly target for 2024, the press release also said.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event.

Jafar focused on sustainable growth and upholding compliances to make a big leap forward and reaffirm Premier Bank's position as one of the top performing banks in the country by the end of the ongoing year.

Other senior officials along with branch managers, zonal heads and divisional heads were also present.