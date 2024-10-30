ONE Bank holds anti-money laundering training

Banks
Star Business Desk
Wed Oct 30, 2024 08:56 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 09:04 PM

Banks

Star Business Desk
Wed Oct 30, 2024 08:56 PM
Arief Hossain Khan, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank Chattogram office, and Arifuzzman, director, inaugurate the training programmes on “Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating of Financing of Terrorism” arranged by ONE Bank PLC on two different days at the Kamrul Islam Siddique Auditorium of LGED Bhaban in Chattogram recently. Photo: ONE Bank

ONE Bank PLC recently arranged two training programmes on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" for its Chattogram zone executives and officers at the Kamrul Islam Siddique Auditorium of LGED Bhaban in the port city.

Arief Hossain Khan, executive director, and Arifuzzman, director of Bangladesh Bank Chattogram office, inaugurated the training programme as chief guests.

Md Monzurul Alam Chowdhury, additional managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) of ONE Bank PLC, presided over the programme.

Mirza Azhar Ahmad, senior executive vice-president and head of operations, Khandaker Liakat Ali, executive vice-president and deputy CAMLCO, Mohammad Masudul Haque, senior vice-president and head of training, conducted the training sessions.

Other senior officials of the ONE Bank were also present.

