NRB Bank signs LTFF agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Liza Fahmida, director of the financial sector support and strategic planning department (FSSSPD) of Bangladesh Bank, and Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NRB Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the BB headquarters in Motijheel today. NRB Bank

NRB Bank signed a participating agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) under its Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF) to finance small, medium and large export-oriented manufacturing firms.

Liza Fahmida, director of the financial sector support and strategic planning department (FSSSPD) of the central bank, and Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NRB Bank, penned the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel today, the bank said in a press release.

The BB-LTFF will be funded by Bangladesh Bank to continue providing long-term financing for private sector firms in US dollars with a view to contributing to the national economy with increased outputs, job creation and economic growth.

Md Habibur Rahman, deputy governor of the central bank, Debdulal Roy and Husne Ara Shikha, executive directors, Firoz Mahmud Islam, additional director of the FSSSPD, and Md Shakir Amin Chowdhury, deputy managing director of NRB Bank, were also present.