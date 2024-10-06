NRB Bank holds business review meeting

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of NRB Bank PLC, attends the “Year-to-Date Business Review Meeting-2024” at the bank’s corporate head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank PLC recently organised "Year-to-Date Business Review Meeting-2024" at its corporate head office in the capital's Gulshan with the slogan "Horizon of Unlimited Possibilities".

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the bank, attended the meeting as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Tarek Reaz Khan, the managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Golam Kabir and Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, vice-chairmen of the bank, Ali Ahmed, chairman of the executive committee, Bayzun Nahar Chowdhury and Mohammed Jahed Iqbal, directors, and Kazi Towhidul Alam, independent director, virtually joined the meeting.

The meeting evaluated the year-to-date bank's performance of the year and adopted necessary strategies and action plans to achieve the target for 2024.

Md Shakir Amin Chowdhury, Md Shaheen Howlader, Md Ali Akbar Faraji and Anwar Uddin, deputy managing directors, along with senior management team, branch managers, division and department heads, also attended the event.