New board of Global Islami Bank holds meeting

Mohammad Nurul Amin, chairman of Global Islami Bank, presides over a meeting for directors, managers of branches and in-charges of sub-branches of the bank at its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Global Islami Bank

The newly formed board of directors of Global Islami Bank held a meeting with managers of branches and in-charges of sub-branches of the bank at its head office in Dhaka today.

Mohammad Nurul Amin, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics, including the bank's strategic objectives, key financial goals and the long-term commitment to Shariah-compliant banking practices.

The board also reviewed the bank's recent achievements and deliberated on innovative approaches to foster sustainable growth in the evolving financial landscape.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in the bank's strategic journey as the newly appointed board members gathered to align on the bank's upcoming strategies and agendas, considering the current socio-economic situation of the country, said the press release.

Md Mahamud Hosain, Prof Abu Hena Reza Hasan, Nurul Islam Khalifa and Md Zamal Mollah, directors of the bank, and Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director, were present.

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of the bank, Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors, along with divisional heads, branch managers and sub-branch in-charges were also present.