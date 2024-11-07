NCC Bank elects chairman for two board committees

NCC Bank has elected Khairul Alam Chaklader and Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher as chairmen of the executive committee and audit committee of the board respectively.

Chaklader is director and former vice-chairman of the bank, according to a press release.

He is also chairman of Maxwell Group, a conglomerate involved in multiple businesses, including Maxwell Electronics, Maxwell Trading Corporation, Eastern Logistics, BMSL Assets Management, Roots Food and Beverage, AutoKap Bricks Limited, and Total Air Services Limited.

He is also founder of the MM Chaklader Mohila College and KNC Foundation. He is the chairman of Sher-e-Bangla School and College and former president of the Rotary Club of Jahangirnagar Dhaka.

On the other hand, Basher, an independent director of the bank, served various multinational and local companies like Motorola, Mutual Trust Bank, IDLC Finance and Impress Group in leading roles during his 26-year career.

He is involved in academic circles and is an adjunct faculty of BRAC University at present.

He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Bangladesh, trained by KPMG-Bangladesh.

Basher is the chairman of SAJ Impact Bliss Limited, a consulting firm, mainly focused on sustainable investing.