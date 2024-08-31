Banks
Sat Aug 31, 2024 09:03 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 09:19 PM

NCC Bank donates Tk 2cr for flood victims

NCC Bank donated a financial relief package worth Tk 2 crore for flood-affected people as a part of its corporate social responsibility.

The sum was given to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund.

Md Monirul Alam, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Anwar Hossain, head of public relations division, handed over a cheque to Faruk E Azam, adviser of the ministry of disaster management and relief, at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Besides, the equivalent of one day's salary for officers and staff of the bank will also be provided to help flood-affected people.

