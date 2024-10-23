MTB organises a press meet to mark its 25th founding anniversary

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, attends “A Quarter Century of Trust & Progress” organised by the bank as part of its 25th Founding Anniversary at the Samson H Chowdhury Auditorium of MTB Tower in the capital’s Bangla Motor on Tuesday. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) PLC organised a press meet, titled "A Quarter Century of Trust & Progress", to mark its 25th founding anniversary at the Samson H Chowdhury Auditorium of MTB Tower in the capital's Bangla Motor.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

During the event, Rahman reflected on the bank's 25-year-long journey, highlighting its role in strengthening Bangladesh's banking sector and economy as well.

"Mutual Trust Bank's success is built on mutual trust, and our progress over the last quarter century reflects the strong relationships we've formed with over 1.3 million customers," he said.

"Our commitment to innovation, from launching virtual debit cards to digital nano loans, will continue to guide our future," Rahman added.

MTB runs its countrywide operation with 120 branches, 41 sub-branches, 336 ATMs (including 28 CRM), 3,117 POS terminals, 182 agent banking points, 3 cash deposit machines (CDM), 8 air lounges, and 4 foreign exchange booths -- supported by over three and a half thousand MTBians.

The bank has chalked out a weeklong celebration which will take place across MTB Centre, MTB Tower, MTB branches and sub-branches nationwide, honouring the contributions of MTBians, customers and stakeholders as the bank continues its journey of trust and progress, said the press release.