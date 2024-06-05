Monzurur Rahman re-elected chairman of Pubali Bank

Banks
Monzurur Rahman has been re-elected as chairman of Pubali Bank for another two-year term.

Rahman is also chairman of Rema Tea Company, the bank said in a press release.

He has 57 years of experience in banking, insurance and the tea business.

He was an independent director of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh and an elected member of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies.

Rahman is a graduate of Calcutta University.

