Mirpur agri school avails MTB payroll services

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, and James Gomes, director of Mirpur Agricultural Workshop & Training School, exchange signed documents of an agreement on payroll banking services at the bank’s corporate head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) PLC has signed an agreement with the Mirpur Agricultural Workshop and Training School (MAWTS) recently to provide payroll banking services.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and James Gomes, director of the MAWTS, penned the deal at the bank's corporate head office in the capital's Gulshan, said a press release.

Md Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director and head of retail banking, Tahsin Taher, head of retail segment and strategy, Rashid Ahmed Bin Wali, head of payroll banking, and Tanjina Ali, business development manager, were also present.