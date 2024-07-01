Mahbubur Rahman honoured by Business Tabloid magazine’s award

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, has recently been honoured with the "Most Influential Banking Leader, Lifetime Achievement Award - Bangladesh" by Business Tabloid magazine.

This accolade underscores Rahman's leadership and strategic acumen, which have profoundly influenced Bangladesh's banking sector, according to a press release.

Under Rahman's guidance, Mutual Trust Bank has achieved remarkable success, emerging as an industry front-runner.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Syed Mahbubur Rahman on this well-deserved recognition and reaffirm our dedication to flourishing under his visionary leadership," the press release also said. "His ongoing guidance remains crucial to MTB's continued innovation and strategic advancement in the banking sector."

His innovative strategies and adept handling of market dynamics have fostered a culture of empathy, transparency, and responsiveness within the organisation, it added.

Rahman's proficiency in leveraging technology has not only enhanced operational efficiency but also elevated customer satisfaction, solidifying his esteemed reputation.

His steadfast commitment to sustainable growth and community initiatives underscores MTB's position as a socially responsible institution.