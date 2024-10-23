Kamal Hossain Sarker promoted to Trust Bank DMD

Trust Bank PLC has promoted its senior executive vice-president Md Kamal Hossain Sarker to the post of deputy managing director (DMD) with effect from October 1.

Prior to his new assignment, Kamal Hossain Sarker was also serving as the bank's head of CRM division, according to a press release.

Sarker started his professional career with Arab Bangladesh Bank Ltd as a probationary officer in 1996.

He joined Trust Bank on March 12, 2002, as a senior principal officer.

As a seasoned commercial banking professional, he possesses years of experience in corporate banking, relationship management, SME banking, credit risk management, anti-money laundering issues, and trade finance.

Sarker obtained his master's degree in international relations and did an MBA in marketing from the University of Dhaka.