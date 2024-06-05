Janata Bank holds 17th AGM

SM Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman of Janata Bank, presides over the bank’s 17th annual general meeting held at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Janata Bank

Janata Bank recently organised its 17th annual general meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

SM Mahfuzur Rahman, the bank's chairman, presided over the meeting, while Md Abdul Jabber, managing director and CEO, delivered the welcome speech, according to a press release.

Kamrul Haque Maruf, joint secretary to the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, Ajit Kumar Paul, KM Shamsul Alam, Md Abdul Majid, Rubina Amin, Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury, Muhammed Asad Ullah and Badre Munir Firdaus, directors of the bank, were present.

Among others, Md Golam Mortuza, Md Fayaz Alam and Md Nurul Islam Mozumder, deputy managing directors of the bank, Md Nurul Alam, chief financial officer, and MHM Jahangir, company secretary, were also present.