Jamuna Bank makes Tk 333 crore profit in January-September

Jamuna Bank Ltd registered a 9.6 percent increase in consolidated profit to Tk 333.10 crore in the nine months to September this year.

The private commercial lender made a Tk 303.96 crore consolidated profit in the same period of 2022.

The bank, thus, reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 4.10 for January-September against Tk 3.74 in the identical period last year, according to its unaudited financial statement.

"The EPS increased due mainly to an increase in net interest income as well as investment income," the bank said.

Jamuna Bank's net profit rose marginally to Tk 75.74 crore in July-September this year from Tk 75.53 crore in the third quarter of 2022.

The consolidated net operating cash flow per share decreased to Tk 12.23 in January-September this year from the previous year's Tk 16.18, while the consolidated net asset value per share fell to Tk 25.75 on September 30 from Tk 26.41 on September 30 last year.

Related topic:
Jamuna Bank
