Islami Bank opens new branch at Patharghata in Barguna

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC opened a new branch at Patharghata upazila of Barguna today.

This is the 396th branch of the bank, said a press release.

Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing director of the bank, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest.

In his speech, Altaf Hossain said, "Islami Bank is the bank of the country and its people."

"Despite the current problems of the country's financial sector, all the banking activities of Islami Bank continue smoothly. After overcoming various crises, Islami Bank has regained its glory within the past three months."

"Apart from business, Islami Bank has been able to reach people's doorsteps by contributing to social development and humanitarian work. This bank has provided investments to 20 lakh customers for the economic development and self-reliance of people in remote areas," he added.

"Islami Bank is the largest and strongest bank in the country. Some 2.3 million customers consider this bank as their place of trust."

Md Saroar Hossain, zonal head for Barishal of the bank, presided over the programme, where Md Shamsuddoha and AKM Mahbub Morshed, senior executive vice-presidents, were present.

Mohammad Mohsin Kabir, principal of Patharghata College, Md Abu Saleh, additional superintendent of police, MS Shohag Badsha, an Islamic scholar, Md Khalilur Rahman and Md Mahbubur Rahman Khan, businessmen, and Md Lakitullah, head of Patharghata branch, along with bank executives and employees, and clients were also present.