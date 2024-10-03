Islami Bank holds board meeting

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, presides over the bank’s meeting of the Board of Directors at the Islami Bank Tower in Dhaka today. Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director of the bank, was present Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised a meeting of the board of directors at Islami Bank Tower in Dhaka today.

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Md Abdul Jalil, chairman of the executive committee of the bank, Prof M Masud Rahman, chairman of the risk management committee, Md Abdus Salam, chairman of the audit committee, Mohammad Khurshid Wahab, independent director, and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director, were present.

Among others, Prof Mohammad Abdus Samad, member secretary of the Shariah supervisory committee of the bank, Md Omar Faruk Khan, Md Altaf Hossain and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, additional managing directors, and Mohammad Jahangir Alam, company secretary (current charge), were also present.