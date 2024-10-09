IFIC Bank celebrates 48th founding anniversary

Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director of IFIC Bank PLC, cuts a cake to celebrate the bank’s 48th founding anniversary at the Multipurpose Hall of IFIC Tower in the capital’s Purana Paltan on Tuesday. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank PLC celebrated its 48th founding anniversary at Multipurpose Hall of IFIC Tower in the capital's Purana Paltan on Tuesday.

The bank chalked out a number of programmes, including discussion, cake-cutting, dua and munajat, to mark the celebration.

Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director of the bank, attended the event as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

In the welcome speech, Mustafa expressed heartfelt gratitude to the newly appointed members of the board of directors of the bank and conveyed appreciation on behalf of the bank's chairman Md Mehmood Husain to customers, shareholders, colleagues and well-wishers.

Reflecting on the bank's legacy, the MD emphasised IFIC Bank's reputation as a trusted institution in Bangladesh, with more than 1,400 branches and sub-branches offering accessible banking services from urban centres to rural areas.

He mentioned the bank's expansion into international markets, including the UK, Oman and Nepal. Mustafa shared insights on the bank's commitment to enhancing customer service and expanding digital banking solutions.

All the branches and sub-branches of the bank across the country also celebrated the milestone in a festive manner with customers and stakeholders.