Global Islami Bank opens two sub-branches

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the operation of two sub-branches of the bank from its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank has launched two sub-branches today– one at Mirpur Shah Ali of Dhaka and the other at Gazipur Bazar of Gazipur.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the operations of the sub-branches as the chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of the bank, and Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors, were present.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide "banking with faith" to its stakeholders, the press release added.

Divisional heads from the bank's head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and clients were also present.