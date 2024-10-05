Exim Bank holds quarterly business conference

Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, chairman of Exim Bank PLC, attends its quarterly “Business Development Conference 2024” at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Exim Bank

Exim Bank PLC organised its quarterly "Business Development Conference 2024" at the bank's head office in the capital today.

Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, chairman of the bank, attended the programme as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

In the speech, Swapan said the Exim Bank is gradually moving towards progress and has already recovered the defaulted investment of Tk 450 crore.

He also advised all to achieve business targets by providing better customer service.

While presiding over the conference, Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, discussed the overall activities and business possibilities to overcome the current challenges of the banking sector.

Md Nurul Amin Faruk, director of the bank, SM Rezaul Karim and Khandaker Mamun, independent directors, Md Humayun Kabir, additional managing director, and Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Md Moidul Islam, deputy managing directors, were present.

All branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and divisional heads at the head office, among others, were also present.