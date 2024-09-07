Eastern Bank opens 38th sub-branch at Chandaikona

M Khorshed Anowar, head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate its 38th sub-branch at Chandaikona of Raiganj upazila in Sirajganj recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC recently opened its 38th sub-branch at Chandaikona of Raiganj upazila in Sirajganj.

M Khorshed Anowar, Eastern Bank's retail and SME banking head, inaugurated the sub-branch, the bank said in a press release.

The bank has been gradually expanding its sub-branch network to provide banking facilities across the country. As part of it, it opened the branch to provide banking services to the doorsteps of the customers, the press release added.

Istiak Ahmed, head of outstation, along with other senior officials of the bank, and local dignitaries were also present.