Eastern Bank opens 23rd 'priority centre' in Rajshahi

Eastern Bank PLC recently opened its 23rd Priority Centre in Rajshahi, making it the first-ever bank to establish such a facility in the region.

The centre will provide world class banking services to the bank's premium customers.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the centre, the bank said in a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director of the bank, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management, and Salekeen Ibrahim, head of asset, were present.

Istiak Ahmed, branch area head outstation, and Tanzeri Hoque, head of priority and women banking, along with local customers of the bank were also present.