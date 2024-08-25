Eastern Bank announces Tk 3cr relief package for flood victims

Eastern Bank today announced a financial relief package worth Tk 3 crore for flood victims under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme in response to the devastating flash floods that have severely impacted millions across Bangladesh.

The aid will be directed to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund, which is actively mobilising resources to provide relief to millions of people in dire need of emergency support, the bank said in a press release.

The bank is dedicated to the values of responsible and ethical banking and this commitment extends to CSR initiatives as well.

The decision to contribute underscores the pledge to support communities in times of need.

The bank believes it is their responsibility to contribute positively to the lives of those who are facing such dire circumstances, the press release added.