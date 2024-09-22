Dhaka Bank, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University to aid to flood-affected farmers

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer of Dhaka Bank, and Sheikh Rezaul Karim, registrar of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, pose for photographs while signing an agreement at the university campus in Dhaka recently. Prof Md Abdul Latif, vice-chancellor of the university, was present. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC recently signed an agreement with Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University to provide free agricultural inputs and machinery support to farmers in flood-affected areas of the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer of the bank, and Sheikh Rezaul Karim, registrar of the university, penned the deal at the university campus in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Prof Md Abdul Latif, vice-chancellor of the university, presided over the agreement signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, seedlings of rice and other vegetable and fruit plants produced at the agricultural university will be distributed free of cost to 1,000 farmers in the recently flood-affected areas.

Farmers will also be provided with various fertilisers and pesticides.

Apart from this, the students of the university will also provide advisory services throughout the season.

HM Mostafizur Rahman, executive vice-president and head of retail business of the bank, Md Katebur Rahman, senior vice-president and head of agriculture business unit, and Prof Salauddin Mahmud Chowdhury, dean of post graduate studies of the university, Muhammad Rashedul Islam, director for student counseling and guidance, and Tahmina Akhtar, professor of the department of entomology, were also present.