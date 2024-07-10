Community Bank signs LTFF agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Liza Fahmida, director of the Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department of the Bangladesh Bank, and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director of Community Bank Bangladesh, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Community Bank Bangladesh

Community Bank Bangladesh signed a participating agreement with Bangladesh Bank under its Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF) to finance small, medium and large export-oriented manufacturing firms.

Liza Fahmida, director of the Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department of the central bank, and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director of Community Bank Bangladesh, penned the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently, according to a press release.

The LTFF will be funded by the Bangladesh Bank to continue providing long-term financing for private sector firms in US dollars with a view to contributing to the national economy with increased outputs, job creation and economic growth.

Md Habibur Rahman, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, attended the signing ceremony.

Husne Ara Shikha, executive director of the BB, Hasi Rani Bepari, head of credit risk management of Community Bank, ZM Masir Bin Quddus, head of credit administration department, and other senior officials from both organisations were present.