Community Bank holds its 56th board meeting

Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Islam, chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, presides over the bank’s 56th board meeting at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka recently. Photo: Community Bank Bangladesh

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC recently held its 56th board meeting at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam, who is the chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, said a press release.

During the meeting, a number of important decisions were taken about the investment proposals and different policy agenda of the bank, the press release added.

Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, additional IG (finance) of Bangladesh Police, Md Tawfique Mahbub Chowdhury, additional IG, Shoeb Reaz Alam, deputy IG for development revenue-1, Md Aminul Islam, DIG (admin), Quazi Zia Uddin, DIG (human resources), Muntashirul Islam, additional DIG (police welfare trust), and Sufian Ahmed, additional DIG (DC, Dhaka Metropolitan Police), attended the meeting.

Masud Khan, independent director of the bank, Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director, and Saiful Alam, company secretary, were also present.