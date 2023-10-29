City Bank records 14% profit rise

Banks
Star Business Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 12:46 AM

The City Bank's profit rose 14 percent year-on-year to Tk 378 crore in the January-September period of 2023.

The bank's earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk 3.09 as of September 30 this year, up from Tk 2.7 last year, according to the un-audited financial statements of the company.

Its profit for the July-September period of 2023 stood at Tk 142 crore, up 24 percent year-on-year.

The EPS in the three-month period stood at Tk 1.16 in 2023, up from Tk 0.93 the previous year.

The bank also saw its net cash flow per share increase by 20 percent year-on-year.

