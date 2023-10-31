City Bank holds virtual earnings disclosure

Senior officials of City Bank, including MD and CEO Mashrur Arefin, attend a virtual earnings disclosure event to announce the bank’s Q3 2023 results recently. Photo: City Bank

City Bank held a virtual earnings disclosure event to announce the bank's Q3 2023 results.

Investors, researchers, analysts and other individuals involved in the capital market joined the event, read a press release.

The bank returned a profit after tax of Tk 379 crore from January to September 2023, registering 15 percent year-on-year growth. As a result, its earnings per share were recorded at Tk 3.09.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director and chief financial officer, Mashrur Arefin, MD and CEO, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director and chief business officer, Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, deputy managing director and chief risk officer and Akm Saif Ullah Kowchar, deputy managing director and head of internal control and compliance, were present alongside other senior officials.