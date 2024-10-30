Citizens Bank opens Imamganj branch in old Dhaka

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a branch of the bank in the capital’s Imamganj today. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank PLC opened a new branch at Imamganj in old Dhaka today.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch, the commercial lender said in a press release.

SM Shofiqul Hoq, director of the bank, attended the inaugural programme.

Other senior officials of the bank, along with local dignitaries, the bank's clients and prominent businesspeople were also present.

Citizens Bank embarked on its journey as a scheduled bank of the country after getting a licence from the Bangladesh Bank on December 15, 2020.