Banks
Star Business Desk
Mon Nov 4, 2024 09:37 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 09:40 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

Citizens Bank opens Agrabad branch in Ctg

Star Business Desk
Mon Nov 4, 2024 09:37 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 09:40 PM
Mohammad Masoom, managing director and chief executive officer of Citizens Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a new branch at Agrabad in Chattogram recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank PLC recently opened a new branch at Agrabad in Chattogram.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Local businessmen, clients and other senior officials of the bank, among others, were also present.

Citizens Bank embarked on its journey as a scheduled bank of the country after getting a licence from the Bangladesh Bank on December 15, 2020.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মার্কিন নির্বাচনের দুই প্রার্থী ট্রাম্প ও কমলা। কোলাজ ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

শেষ প্রচারণায় তরুণদের ভোট চাইলেন কমলা, ট্রাম্প বললেন ‘কমলা উগ্রবাদী’

কমলার সমালোচনায় মেতেছেন ট্রাম্প। অপরদিকে তরুণ-তরুণীদের ভোট চেয়েছেন কমলা।  

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

বিজেপিকে ঝাড়খণ্ডের মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর প্রশ্ন: ‘হাসিনাকে কেন ভারতে আশ্রয় দেওয়া হলো’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে