Citizens Bank opens Agrabad branch in Ctg

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and chief executive officer of Citizens Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a new branch at Agrabad in Chattogram recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank PLC recently opened a new branch at Agrabad in Chattogram.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a press release.

Local businessmen, clients and other senior officials of the bank, among others, were also present.

Citizens Bank embarked on its journey as a scheduled bank of the country after getting a licence from the Bangladesh Bank on December 15, 2020.