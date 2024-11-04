Citizens Bank opens Agrabad branch in Ctg
Citizens Bank PLC recently opened a new branch at Agrabad in Chattogram.
Mohammad Masoom, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a press release.
Local businessmen, clients and other senior officials of the bank, among others, were also present.
Citizens Bank embarked on its journey as a scheduled bank of the country after getting a licence from the Bangladesh Bank on December 15, 2020.
