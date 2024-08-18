Citizens Bank, OneWorld InfoTech sign deal on security operation centre

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank, and Maruf Ahmed, global director and CEO of OneWorld InfoTech, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank recently signed an agreement with OneWorld InfoTech, a global IT solution and services provider, for the implementation of a Security Operation Centre (SOC).

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Maruf Ahmed, global director and CEO of the solution provider, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, chief financial officer and head of human resources division of the bank, Mohammad Tawhid Hossain, head of cyber security and management information system division, and senior officials from both organisations were also present.