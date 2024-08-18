Banks
Star Business Desk
Sun Aug 18, 2024 09:16 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 09:22 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

Citizens Bank, OneWorld InfoTech sign deal on security operation centre

Star Business Desk
Sun Aug 18, 2024 09:16 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 09:22 PM
Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank, and Maruf Ahmed, global director and CEO of OneWorld InfoTech, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank recently signed an agreement with OneWorld InfoTech, a global IT solution and services provider, for the implementation of a Security Operation Centre (SOC).

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Maruf Ahmed, global director and CEO of the solution provider, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, chief financial officer and head of human resources division of the bank, Mohammad Tawhid Hossain, head of cyber security and management information system division, and senior officials from both organisations were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বগুড়া
|বাংলাদেশ

‘আমার ছেলেটাকে পুলিশ সবার সামনে গুলি করে মেরে ফেলেছে’

জলকামানের পানিতে পা পিছলে রাস্তায় পড়ে যায় শুভ। রাস্তা থেকে উঠার সময় তার সারা শরীরে পুলিশের ছররা গুলি লাগে।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ডিআইজি পদে পদোন্নতি পেলেন ৭৩ পুলিশ কর্মকর্তা

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification