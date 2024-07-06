Citizens Bank marks 2nd anniversary
Citizens Bank recently celebrated its second anniversary.
Towfika Aftab, chairperson of the bank, inaugurated the anniversary by cutting a cake at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.
Anisul Huq, a member of parliament from Brahmanbaria-4 constituency and sponsor shareholder of the bank, graced the occasion.
Sk Md Iftekharul Islam, sponsor director of the bank, NKA Mobin, independent director, and Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO, were also present.
