BRAC Bank’s distribution network achieves Tk 5,500cr net deposit growth in 6 months

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of BRAC Bank, and Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, cut a cake to celebrate the significant deposit growth at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank's distribution network achieved a net deposit growth of Tk 5,500 crore in the first half of 2024, breaking industry records.

The milestone reflects increasing customer confidence, strong engagement, and robust relationships fostered by the bank, according to a press release.

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of the bank, Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, and Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, deputy managing director and head of branches, joined leaders of the distribution network in celebrating the significant deposit growth at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

The bank's chairperson emphasised good governance as the cornerstone of BRAC Bank's ability to earn and maintain customer trust.

"Strong customer engagement and relationships are at the core of the bank's success. We are delighted to witness strides towards doubling our business by 2026."

Hussain added: "BRAC Bank aims to not only be a banking partner to our customers but also to provide comprehensive financial advisory services.

"The continuous expansion of branches and sub-branches, strategic repositioning for maximum convenience, dedicated customer service, and enhancing digital banking spectrum have significantly contributed to this growth."

Taher Hasan Al Mamun and AKM Tareq, senior zonal heads of the bank, alongside regional heads, cluster managers and branch managers were also present.