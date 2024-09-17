BRAC Bank, Kidney Foundation Sylhet sign deal to set up oxygen plant

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of BRAC Bank, and Col (retd) Mohammad Abdus Salam, secretary general of Kidney Foundation Sylhet, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the foundation in Sylhet recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently signed an agreement with Kidney Foundation Sylhet (KFS) to set up an oxygen plant at the latter's new premises, reinforcing its continued commitment to the healthcare sector.

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of the bank, and Col (retd) Mohammad Abdus Salam, secretary general of the KFS, penned the deal at the foundation, the bank said in a press release.

Hasan said, "We at BRAC Bank are honoured to contribute to this vital initiative that embodies the spirit of service and compassion exemplified by Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. The oxygen plant will ensure patients have access to critical medical resources."

"Through the Sir Abed Kidney Dialysis Fund, we aim to alleviate the burden of healthcare costs for those facing financial hardship."

"Our commitment to the wellbeing of our communities is at the heart of our 'BRAC Bank Oporajeyo Ami' initiative, and we will continue to champion such causes for a healthier and more equitable society," he added.

Through the health initiative 'BRAC Bank Aporajeyo Ami', the bank remains committed to creating a lasting impact in the health sector and empowering society's most vulnerable.

The foundation designed a dedicated floor named after Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, in honour of the visionary founder of BRAC, to provide life-saving kidney dialysis services to patients.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, the bank will also contribute to the 'Sir Abed Kidney Dialysis Fund', providing free dialysis services to financially disadvantaged patients.

Among others, Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, deputy managing director and head of branch distribution network of the bank, and Ekram Kabir, head of communication, were also present.