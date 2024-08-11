BRAC Bank, Gram Unnayan Karma sign deal to boost crop production

Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and chief operating officer of BRAC Bank, and Khondaker Alamgir Hossain, executive director of Gram Unnayan Karma, exchange signed documents of an agreement after a signing ceremony at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently signed an agreement with Gram Unnayan Karma, a non-government development organisation, to help farmers in remote char areas grow high-value crops using innovative agricultural technology and know-how.

This collaboration between the non-government organisation and the bank is a major step forward for equitable economic growth and advancement in Bangladesh's rural areas.

The partnership will provide farmers of Dhunat in Bogura with the access to machinery and technology, enabling them to enhance harvest of cash crops, including maize, jute, mustard and green chili, said a press release.

Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and chief operating officer of the bank, and Khondaker Alamgir Hossain, executive director of the non-government organisation, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

"We are happy to extend our partnership with Gram Unnayan Karma, which will help marginalised farmers in remote areas of the country boost agricultural output," said Sabbir Hossain.

"By readying these farmers with cutting-edge farming equipment and techniques, we hope to create sustainable markets and improve their living standards."

"Building on the success of our past initiatives, the bank equipped 1,400 farmers in char areas of Bogura with advanced agricultural technology, training, modern agricultural machinery and quality agricultural materials, facilitating increased harvest and uplifting their economic wellbeing," he added.

The partnership not only aims to promote prosperity and self-sufficiency of the smallholder farmers but also holds the potential for significant growth and development, giving them access to advanced technologies and smart agricultural know-how.

The two organisations will work together as part of a specially designed corporate social responsibility initiative focused on agriculture.

Last year, the bank initiated a partnership with Gram Unnayan Karma to assist farmers with high-yielding crops in Sariakandi of Bogura.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME at the bank, Ekram Kabir, head of communications, Tapos Kumar Roy, head of MFI and agriculture finance, Md Arman Hossain, deputy director, Md Mahbub Alam, senior director, and Md Zia Uddin Sardar, coordinator of the non-government organisation, among others, were also present.