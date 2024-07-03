BKB, National Pension Authority sign MoU on universal pension scheme

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, and Kabirul Ezdani Khan, executive chairman of National Pension Authority, signing a memorandum of understanding at the conference room of the ministry in Dhaka today. Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder was present. Photo: Bangladesh Krishi Bank

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) torday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority under the finance division of the finance ministry.

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of the bank, and Kabirul Ezdani Khan, executive chairman of National Pension Authority, penned the MoU at the ministry's conference room in Dhaka.

Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder attended the programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Through this MoU, universal pension scheme accounts will be operated in all the branches of the bank.

Other senior officials from both organisations and the ministry were also present.