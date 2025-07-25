Bank Asia signs MoU with Apollo Imperial Hospitals to offer healthcare privileges

Helal Uddin, acting CEO of Apollo Imperial Hospitals, and Zishan Ahammad, EVP and head of cards, ADC and internet banking of Bank Asia, pose with signed documents at the signing ceremony at the hospital on July 20. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding with Apollo Imperial Hospitals Chattogram to provide exclusive healthcare benefits for its cardholders.

Under the agreement, all Bank Asia credit cardholders will receive up to 10 percent discount on outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) services at Apollo Imperial Hospitals, according to a press release.

The signing ceremony was held on July 20, at Apollo Imperial Hospitals. Helal Uddin, acting CEO of Apollo Imperial Hospitals, and Zishan Ahammad, EVP and head of cards, ADC and internet banking of Bank Asia, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Senior officials from both institutions were also present at the event.