Bank Asia offers home finance at 'lowest rate'

Bank Asia PLC is currently offering home finance and investment facilities at its "lowest-ever profit rate", making it easier for people to build or own their dream homes.

Under Bank Asia's Islamic Banking services, customers can avail home finance or investment at a profit or rent rate of just 10.50 percent, the bank said in a press release.

Moreover, no compounding profit or rent and no additional fees or charges for pre-maturity adjustments will be applied.

Salaried customers will need to submit an employment certificate, salary certificate, income tax return receipt, bank statement, photocopy of their national ID card and passport size photographs of both the applicant and co-applicant along with their application form.

Self-employed individuals and business owners will need to provide a photocopy of their trade licence, periodic profit and loss account, business bank statement, income tax return receipt, personal bank statement, photocopy of their national ID card and passport size photographs of both the applicant and co-applicant.

Those purchasing a flat will need to submit an agreement or assignment letter with the developer, a money receipt from the developer and project documents issued by the developer.

To avail investment for building construction, customers will have to submit the original title deed, a 21-year lease deed, a name-dismissal document, an updated rent receipt, an urban survey certificate, an RS certificate, an SA certificate, a CS certificate, approved plans from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk) or other relevant authorities, a layout plan and any necessary permissions.

For assistance, customers can contact any Bank Asia branch, Islamic window or the bank's 24/7 contact centre at 16205.