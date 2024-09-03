Asif Zahir becomes chairman of National Finance

Asif Zahir was recently appointed as chairman of National Finance Ltd.

Zahir is the deputy managing director of Ananta Group, a conglomerate engaged in apparel and textile manufacturing, real estate, digital commerce and financial services, according to a press release.

He is part of the executive leadership team of Ananta Apparels Ltd. He is also founder and managing director of Sindabad.com Ltd.

Zahir's professional journey includes experience in the United States as a product manager at Google Inc, where he specialised in developing applications for the Android mobile operating platform.

His achievements in the tech industry highlight his strategic vision and expertise.

Zahir graduated with a degree in computer science from Stanford University in the US, where he was recognised as a President's Scholar and a Mayfield Fellow.

He completed an MBA from Harvard University in the US.

"National Finance Ltd is well-positioned to continue its strategic growth and achieve new milestones under Zahir's leadership. His extensive experience and diverse background are expected to bring valuable insights and drive the company's future success," the press release added.