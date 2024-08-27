Aparup Chowdhury becomes UCB chairman

Aparup Chowdhury and Bashir Ahmed have been elected as the chairman and the executive committee chairman respectively of United Commercial Bank (UCB) today.

Chowdhury is also an independent director of the bank, according to a press release.

A former secretary, he has 37 years of experience in field administration and policy pool of different ministries and organisations as well as corporate bodies.

Bashir Ahmed is the managing director of Airmate Goodie Electrical Industries, Goodie Accessories, International Distribution Company Bangladesh, B&B Electronics, B&B Food & Beverage and B&B Electrical & Electronics.

He is also the managing director of Dhaka Electrical & Electronics, Bard International Mettle Emporium and Petal Enterprise.