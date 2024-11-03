Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds Ctg business conference
Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC organised a "Business Development Conference-2024" for managers of its 42 Chattogram branches at a hotel in the port city recently.
The event was presided over by Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, and moderated by Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director, while Khwaja Shahriar, chairman, attended as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.
Directors Md Shahin Ul Islam, Md Abdul Wadud, Mohammed Abu Eusuf and Mohammad Asraful Hassan, Muhammad Azam, head of Chattogram zone, along with senior executives and in-charges of 14 sub-branches were present.
Comments