Banks
Star Business Desk
Sun Nov 3, 2024 09:33 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 09:39 PM

Banks

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds Ctg business conference

Star Business Desk
Sun Nov 3, 2024 09:33 PM
Khwaja Shahriar, chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, attends a “Business Development Conference-2024” for managers of Chattogram Zone of the bank at a hotel in the port city recently. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC organised a "Business Development Conference-2024" for managers of its 42 Chattogram branches at a hotel in the port city recently.

The event was presided over by Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, and moderated by Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director, while Khwaja Shahriar, chairman, attended as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Directors Md Shahin Ul Islam, Md Abdul Wadud, Mohammed Abu Eusuf and Mohammad Asraful Hassan, Muhammad Azam, head of Chattogram zone, along with senior executives and in-charges of 14 sub-branches were present.

