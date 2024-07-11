Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds ‘Business Development Conference’

Banks
Abdus Samad Labu, chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, attends the bank’s half-yearly “Business Development Conference- 2024” as chief guest at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank organised a half-yearly "Business Development Conference- 2024" at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Abdus Samad Labu, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, presided over the programme, which was joined virtually by managers from 209 branches alongside managers from corporate branches, zonal heads and senior executives.

Among others, Shabbir Ahmed, Syed Masodul Bari, Muhammed Nadim, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan, Md Aminul Islam Bhuiyan and Mohammed Hossain, deputy managing directors of the bank, were also present.

