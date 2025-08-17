Cox’s Bazar airport may start limited international flights from Oct

Partial international flight operations from Cox's Bazar Airport may begin in mid-October, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq has said.

Speaking to reporters today after inspecting the airport's new terminal and the extended runway, he said the airport would be ready to handle limited services even before construction work is fully complete.

"This airport will not only boost tourism but also contribute to the country's economic development. Cox's Bazar will emerge as an international destination," the CAAB chief said.

Project Director Yunus Bhuiyan, Airport Manager Golam Murtuza Hasan, and other officials joined him during the visit.