Zakia Rouf elected as vice-chairman of Bank Asia

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury has recently been elected vice-chairman of Bank Asia Limited at the 508th meeting of the board of directors of the bank.

Chowdhury has an illustrious business career spanning more than 35 years in the private sector of Bangladesh.

She has held leadership positions at several concerns of Rangs Group, one of the largest business groups in Bangladesh.

Currently, she serves as the chairman of Sea Resources Group, Rangs Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ranks Construction Limited, Ranks-Agro Industries Limited, and Zhen Natural Limited.

Chowdhury is also the managing director of Ranks Real Estate Limited and Ranks Food & Beverage Limited.

She is one of the directors of Rangs Limited, Rangs Motors Limited, Rangs Properties Limited, Rancon Autos Limited, Ranks Interior Limited, and Ranks Appliance Limited, along with a few other Rangs concerns.