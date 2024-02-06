Walton awards 381 employees

SM Mahbubul Alam, managing director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, director, pose for photographs with awarded employees of the company at the Walton’s corporate office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Walton Hi-Tech Industries

Walton Hi-Tech Industries recently awarded 381 officials and sales executives with a "Best Employee Award" for their outstanding performance in boosting the company's sales during the months of December 2023 and January this year.

The awardees included sales executives from Walton distributor network, Marcel distributor network, and corporate sales and development network, as well as officials from different departments.

SM Mahbubul Alam, managing director of the company, and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, director, handed over awards and crests to awardees at Walton's corporate office in the capital, read a press release.

"Most domestic buyers of electronics products have kept their trust in Walton products because of its latest technology, and innovative features like huge energy-saving inverter technology products," said Didarul Alam Khan, chief marketing officer of Walton.

"Providing swift and best after sales services through nationwide service centers under the country's largest ISO-certified service network has also resulted in attaining customers' faith."

Eva Rezwana Nilu, additional managing director of Walton Hi-Tech, and Yusuf Ali, deputy managing director, joined the function virtually.

Among others, Mohammad Rayhan, managing director of Walton Plaza, and Maj Gen (retd) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Nazrul Islam Sarker and Ziaul Alam, additional managing directors, Humayun Kabir, deputy managing director, were present alongside SM Zahid Hasan, Ariful Ambia, Mofizur Rahman Jakir, Tanvir Rahman and Firoj Alam, senior executive directors.