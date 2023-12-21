Uttara Bank provides Bangabandhu’s share dividends to his heirs

Azharul Islam, chairman of the Board of Directors of Uttara Bank PLC, hands over a share certificate to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a legal heir of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Gono Bhaban on Tuesday. Bangabandhu had purchased 40 shares of Eastern Banking Corporation Ltd, currently known as Uttara Bank PLC. Photo: Uttara Bank

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had purchased a total of 40 shares of Eastern Banking Corporation Ltd, currently known as Uttara Bank PLC.

Uttara Bank has transferred the shares, including both stock and cash dividends in their current value, to Bangabandhu's legal heirs: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.

Azharul Islam, chairman of the board of directors of Uttara Bank, handed over a share certificate to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban on Tuesday, the bank said in a press release.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, Tofazzal Hossain Miah, principal secretary to the prime minister, Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Mohammad Salahuddin, secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, Kazi Sayedur Rahman, deputy governor of the central bank, and Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO of Uttara Bank, were also present.