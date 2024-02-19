Uttara Bank organises conference on prevention of money laundering

Azharul Islam, chairman of Uttara Bank, attends a conference, styled “Branch Managers’ Conference 2024”, on prevention of money laundering at The Westin Dhaka recently. Photo: Uttara Bank

Uttara Bank recently organised a conference, styled "Branch Managers' Conference 2024", on prevention of money laundering at The Westin Dhaka.

Azharul Islam, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event, where Badrunnesa Sharmin Islam, director, was present.

Among others, Maksudul Hasan, Md Abul Hashem, Md Ashraf-uz-Zaman, and Md Rezaul Karim, deputy managing directors, along with senior executives and all branch managers were also present.